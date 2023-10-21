Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 85,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

