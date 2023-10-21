Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

