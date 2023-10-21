Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.80.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

