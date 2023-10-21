Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 85,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.
AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
