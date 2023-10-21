Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

