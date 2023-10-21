Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.