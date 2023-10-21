Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,113 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aravive were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

ARAV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.39. Aravive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 834.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

