Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

