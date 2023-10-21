Ardelyx, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Ardelyx Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.17. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 18.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

