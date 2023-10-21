ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.05.

ARM Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

ARM stock opened at 47.87 on Thursday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 69.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,833,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,817,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

