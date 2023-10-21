ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.90

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as low as $20.46. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 2,355 shares trading hands.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

