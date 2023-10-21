Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 31,793 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report) by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 165,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Homology Medicines Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.15% and a negative net margin of 4,779.31%. Research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.