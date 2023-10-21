Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 43,917 NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $76,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 88.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXTC stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
