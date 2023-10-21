Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 57,691 CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 662,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 449,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CalAmp

About CalAmp

(Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.