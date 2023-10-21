Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $1.40 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.