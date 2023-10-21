Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,337 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,080,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,287.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,080,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,287.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock worth $15,783,121. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

NYSE OSG opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.49. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

