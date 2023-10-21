Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 15,986 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 24.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

