Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 274,331 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 744,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 686,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,421,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.96. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.36 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at $740,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

