Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 340,251 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,251 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

