Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,251 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $32.51.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

