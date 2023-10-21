Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.49), with a volume of 88158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.30 ($0.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.74).

Get Assura alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGR

Assura Trading Up 0.8 %

Assura Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Assura

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 696 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($399.56). Insiders bought a total of 1,383 shares of company stock worth $62,874 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.