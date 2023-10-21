Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $253.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $202.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

