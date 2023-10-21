Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 177,187 shares.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
