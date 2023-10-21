Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.76. Avante shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 51,383 shares traded.

Avante Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.37 million during the quarter. Avante had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avante Corp. will post 0.004425 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

