AVITA Medical’s (RCEL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 155.15% from the company’s previous close.

RCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

RCEL opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.51.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 74.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $66,417.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AVITA Medical news, CFO David D. O’toole acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $66,417.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $669,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 462.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 95.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

