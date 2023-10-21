B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $26.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.08 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $600.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $648.61 and its 200 day moving average is $613.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $354.97 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

