BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $83.61 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

