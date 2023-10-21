Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $303.80

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.80 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 305.44 ($3.73). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 303.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 143,305 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 303.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.51. The firm has a market cap of £48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.