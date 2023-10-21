Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.35. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

