Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock's previous close.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

BMBL stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bumble has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bumble by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $24,821,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 453.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

