Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.29

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as low as $8.70. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 87,105 shares trading hands.

Bank of China Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

