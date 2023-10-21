Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Barksdale Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Barksdale Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CVE:BRO opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. Barksdale Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$0.95.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

