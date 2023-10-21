Benchmark Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.61.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $429.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

