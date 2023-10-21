Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,716,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 85,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
