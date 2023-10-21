Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,716,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 85,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.