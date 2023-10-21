Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.10. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 55,150 shares changing hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

