Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $936,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,931,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

