BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,361,880.22 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 163,226 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $2,361,880.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,052,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,755,028.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 322,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $4,765,249.26.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $631,267.20.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,970 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,157,854.50.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,730 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $455,111.30.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,133 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,136,357.76.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,830,661.74.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,457 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,048.17.

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,218.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $14.26 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.