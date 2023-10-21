BMO Capital Markets Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $101.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NYSE:MS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

