BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.14

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.14 and traded as low as C$12.20. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 616 shares changing hands.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. BMTC Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of C$169.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.2645914 EPS for the current year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.