Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.71 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 106,572 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.71.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

