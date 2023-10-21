Brokers Issue Forecasts for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

