Brokers Issue Forecasts for RPM International Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $107.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.