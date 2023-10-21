C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.17

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.17 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.58 ($0.19). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.20), with a volume of 28,958 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.
