C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.17

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.17 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.58 ($0.19). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.20), with a volume of 28,958 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get C4X Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C4XD

C4X Discovery Price Performance

C4X Discovery Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.29 million, a PE ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.48.

(Get Free Report)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.