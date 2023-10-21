Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $265.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $255.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

