Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.39. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,626,135 shares.

Camber Energy Stock Down 18.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camber Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Recommended Stories

