Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.95 and last traded at C$16.00. 164,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 362,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$868.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.51.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

