Canadian Solar Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $64,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

