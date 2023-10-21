Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $32.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSIQ. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

