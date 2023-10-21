Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $547.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.62.

ELV opened at $453.64 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.73 and a 200-day moving average of $456.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

