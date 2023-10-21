Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

